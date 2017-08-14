Metro boy born with Royals-themed name makes his debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City’s newest little Royals fan has arrived, and some folks in Kansas City had a part in the new baby’s name.

FOX 4 first introduced you to Candice Sherman and her family in July when they asked Facebook to help them decide on the order of the thee Royals-themed names they liked.

Monday night, FOX 4 introduced the metro to Royal Ace Ryder.

He was born at 7 pounds and 15 ounces at St. Lukes Hospital East. The name was picked by Royal’s grandma Maria, and was the most popular with folks on social media.

Candice Sherman went into labor at 5 on Monday morning, and let the voting go on right up until she gave birth.

“I am so happy that everybody took the time and opportunity to vote and help us out. We were so indecisive. We knew what we wanted we just didn’t know the order,” said Sherman. “I’m just glad that Kansas City took part, and a lot of people were like 'why would you want strange people naming your baby?' It wasn’t about strange people naming the baby. We had the names, we just didn’t know what order,” said Royal’s grandmother Maria Frencher.

The family is happy that baby Royal was born healthy, and hopes he will play for the baseball team after which he was named. Mom, dad, and Royal expect to go home in a couple of days where we’re told he has a big brother who’s been very much anticipating his little brother's arrival