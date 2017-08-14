Nightclub shooting injures two, one seriously, on SW Blvd.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The area around the La Casa Grande, 700 Southwest Boulevard, was taped off early Monday morning as police investigated a double shooting that happened at about 3 a.m.

One person was shot in the upper body and his injuries are considered life-threatening. A second person was shot in the leg, injuries he or she is expected to survive.

The two shooting victims were outside the club when police arrived.

Police had the area taped off from Summit to the I-35 overpass.

Detectives are talking to potential witnesses who were in the club at the time of the shooting. There is a strong possibility that several people knew the shooter but they are not releasing any suspect information right now. A detective asked us not to show any close ups of any of the people they were interviewing so as not to jeopardize this investigation.

