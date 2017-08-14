× Overland Park hopes families will participate in Chalk Walk

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Chalk the Walk is meant to spread inspiration and optimism throughout Overland Park with the beauty of sidewalk chalk.

The event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Starting Monday, Aug. 14, families can pick up chalk at any of these Overland Park Chalk Stops listed below:

Myron E. Scafe Bldg, 8500 Antioch

Overland Park Farmers’ Market, 7950 Marty

Downtown Overland Park Partnership, 7315 W. 79th

Museum at PrairieFire, 5801 W. 135th

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer

W. Jack Sanders Justice Center, 12400 Foster

Johnson County Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf

Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th

Nerman Art Museum, 12345 College Blvd.

Visit OP/Overland Park Chamber, 9001 W. 110th

Chalk stops will close Wed. August 16 at noon. Share on social media by using: #ChalkTheWalkOP