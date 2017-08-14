Overland Park hopes families will participate in Chalk Walk
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Chalk the Walk is meant to spread inspiration and optimism throughout Overland Park with the beauty of sidewalk chalk.
The event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Starting Monday, Aug. 14, families can pick up chalk at any of these Overland Park Chalk Stops listed below:
Myron E. Scafe Bldg, 8500 Antioch
Overland Park Farmers’ Market, 7950 Marty
Downtown Overland Park Partnership, 7315 W. 79th
Museum at PrairieFire, 5801 W. 135th
Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell
Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer
W. Jack Sanders Justice Center, 12400 Foster
Johnson County Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf
Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th
Nerman Art Museum, 12345 College Blvd.
Visit OP/Overland Park Chamber, 9001 W. 110th
Chalk stops will close Wed. August 16 at noon. Share on social media by using: #ChalkTheWalkOP