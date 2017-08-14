Platte County sheriff says pickup truck driver dies after colliding with train over the weekend

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says that a 53-year-old man died early Sunday morning after colliding with a train in a rural , northern part of the county. The sheriff’s office says that Joseph Anderson, a resident from the area, was killed in the crash.

They say it was about 2:15 in the morning when emergency crews went to the Macadow Street crossing and 45 Highway where they found Anderson in a 1985 Chevrolet pickup truck, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The train involved belonged to BNSF.

Authorities say nobody else was hurt and the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.