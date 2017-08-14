× Pres. Trump calls out violence by KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, calling them ‘criminals and thugs’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that “racism is evil” as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “criminals and thugs.”

He spoke in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray about the race-fueled violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump has come under fire for his comments Saturday that “many sides” are to blame for the violence. In those remarks, he did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name.

“You will be held accountable. Justice will be delivered,” he said to the people who broke the law over the weekend.

“No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws,” he said. “Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs including the KKK,Neo Nazis, white supremacists.”

Listen to his statement below: