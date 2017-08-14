× School year begins for thousands of KC students, cheered on by a lively crowd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — School started for thousands of metro students on Monday. Kansas City, Mo., public schools opened, with help from the Kansas City Chiefs.

KC Wolf, Chiefs Cheerleaders, Rumble Drum Line and the Chiefs Community Caring team were at Central High School to cheer on staff and students who were settling in to their new classrooms and new school year. The group were also scheduled to stop at Central Academy of Excellence and Central Middle School.

They will do a large pep rally in front of each school.

Americorps will also be attending.

The program launched in 2015 as a way to bring full-time tutors and mentors to several schools in the KCPS school district.

Now that school is back in session, be sure to check the weather on FOX 4 newscasts and the fox4kc app. Here’s the link: http://fox4kc.com/weather/

