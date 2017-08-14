Suspect charged in July 21 shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on July 21.

Eric H. Womack, 30, is charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Anthony Clark.

Court records state that Clark was found shot to death in a vehicle near Independence and Lawndale on July 21. An individual provided information on the case that led Kansas City detectives to investigate Womack.

The witness said Womack and at least one other person came to Kansas City to buy drugs. A second witness told officers that Womack had stated that he killed a man at a car wash in Kansas City. Womack said he intended to rob the victim, but shot him after he grabbed a woman that accompanied Womack.

A third witness said he saw Womack shoot Clark, then flee on foot.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.