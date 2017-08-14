× Teenage boy expected to survive after he’s life-flighted to hospital following crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say that a 16-year-old was unresponsive when he was life-flighted from the area of Little Blue Parkway and Noland Road on Monday following a two-vehicle crash, but he is recovering and his condition has been upgraded to serious.

The crash forced accident investigators to close roads in the area, but the scene is expected to clear at about 7 p.m. KCPD Sergeant Bill Mahoney says the driver of a car was attempting to turn and may have misjudged how much time they had, colliding with a truck.

FOX 4 is told everyone involved in the crash will be okay, but that the teen will likely be kept at a hospital overnight for observation.