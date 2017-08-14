Town of Lathrop braces for massive crowds arriving to watch solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LATHROP, Mo. -- The same weekend Lathrop, Missouri celebrates its 150th birthday, the small town of 2,500 will also welcome hundreds of thousands of people for next week's total solar eclipse.

Lathrop is about 30 miles north of Kansas City. Oak Street, the main strip, will be blocked off for people who want to walk around town during the eclipse. That location is free, and the city also has several viewing sites where you can buy passes to attend.

Ava Langer is part of the planning committee. She said, "They have projected that we would have between 60,000 to 275,000 people in this area." That's up to 136 times the population of Lathrop. It's more people than the town has ever seen.

Langer laughed and said, "Everybody just needs to be friendly that day and mind their manners." She said a man came to Lathrop 7 years ago and told them they'd be right on the centerline for total solar eclipse. Monday, seven days out, nerves are rippling.

Langer said, "I am very nervous, I am." But not about plans or the eclipse itself; Langer wants to make sure everyone who chooses Lathrop leaves with a positive experience. "We want everybody to see that we’re a town that they would want to come back and visit," she said.

The planning committee started with securing large areas: The Antique Show Grounds, First Baptist Church (North Campus), Lathrop High School. Then, they focused on details: portable bathrooms, trash cans, and food at each venue. Some roads will also be blocked off. Langer said, "Highway 116 we don’t know, it could be a parking lot that day. They’re encouraging people not to park but we’re looking at it like the Royals parade!"

The city has also worked with Clinton County emergency management to plan for anything that might happen. There will be hydration stations around the town with medical staff on hand at each location.

Click here to learn more about Lathrop's eclipse plans.