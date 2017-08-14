× Virginia troopers killed in chopper crash while working Charlottesville protests leave wives, four children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said he is grieving the deaths of the two troopers, Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M. M. Bates, whom he knew personally.

State police identified the victims as pilot Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, 40. Both men died at the scene.

McAuliffe frequently uses state police aircraft to travel the state and said Cullen, 48, had been one of his regular pilots. Before joining the aviation unit, Bates has been a member of the state trooper team that guards the governor and his family.

“It was personal to me,” McAuliffe said Sunday morning at a church service. “We were very close.”

Cullen was a 23-year veteran of the department and head of the aviation unit. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Bates joined the department in 2004, and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He transferred to the state police aviation unit last month and was one day away from his 41st birthday.

“Both of them were great guys who loved what they were doing,” said Perry Benshoof, a retired trooper who worked with both.

Craig Bates said his younger brother had always wanted to serve others and to fly.

The younger Bates, who died one day short of his 41st birthday, worked for years as a trooper, first in Florida and then in Virginia. He’d recently gotten his pilot’s license so that he could apply to work for the department’s aviation unit. He got his wish, and joined the unit only last month.

“It was the culmination of a lot of dreams come true,” Craig Bates said. “This is something that he truly wanted to do. It was much too short but I’m grateful for the fact that he was able to do that.”

The helicopter crashed in a wooded area outside Charlottesville around 5 p.m. Saturday. Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation but there was “no indication of foul play.”

Their helicopter was “assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville,” according to a police statement.

The aircraft crashed in a wooded area near a residence just before 5 p.m. No one on the ground was injured