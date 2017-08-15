After KC threw out thousands of pounds of American Royal BBQ, donations heading to Topeka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY -- Delicious barbecue from the American Royal will once again be given to the needy, but it won’t be allowed into Kansas City, Missouri shelters and food pantries.

FOX 4 first reported last year’s American Royal ended with thousands of pounds of barbecue being tossed into a dumpster and covered in bleach because of the concerns of Kansas City, Missouri Health Department.

“They bleached it all," Hope City Director Ray Stribling recalls. “We were all bumming.”

For years he and other Kansas City shelter operators couldn’t wait for American Royal and all the delicious barbecue competition teams set aside for those in need.

But when Kansas City, Mo., health officials discovered the donations ready to be served to the needy at Hope City’s kitchen, they had a lot of questions.

“How did that meat get here, how was it transported, how was it handled?” Kansas City Health Department Operations Manager Joe Williamson asked in a November 2016 interview.

Not happy with the answers partner organizations gave them, the health department tossed out more than 4,000 pounds of food and covered it in bleach.

“Everybody knows temperatures, they know heating and cooling procedures, we were a bit puzzled that they would question the things we were doing," Kookers Kare President Gary Benham said.

So Benham and other volunteers set out to find a way to continue to collect all the extra barbecue that never makes it to the judges.

“We aren’t interested in the politics or getting back at anything, we want to feed people who need food," Benham said.

They’ve worked out an arrangement with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, which includes better documentation of food handling and storage. But there’s no such agreement with health officials in Missouri or Kansas City. So this year barbecue donations will go to Harvesters in Topeka. It can’t cross state lines.

“That’s a blessing for someone in Topeka because it’s good food and it’s donated and there’s no reason it should be thrown away," Stribling said.

“Let’s go to the other side of the state line and help some people in Kansas as long as we are helping people that’s the main thing," Pork Pullin Plowboys Team Operator Todd Johns said.

Benham says he hopes safe and successful donations this year will convince health officials to allow donations into Kansas City next year.