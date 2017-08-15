“Alien Covenant” promising? “Everything, Everything” all that? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- The latest prequel to the "Alien" franchise and an adaptation of a popular teen novel have arrived for home viewing. Check Russ & Shawn and their video review before spending your hard earned money!

1) ALIEN COVENANT (R)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

While Ridley Scott’s newest “Alien” prequel “Alien: Covenant” doesn’t add much that’s new, it does fill in the blanks. We now know where the creatures came from. Fans of the franchise should enjoy the action and mayhem that this origin story provides, even though it all seems a bit too familiar.

SHAWN

It is a suspenseful sci-fi masterpiece. It's a well produce and almost hypnotic thriller. Director Ridley Scott has found slivers of newness while the old-formula holds up. Sure most of this is just a refresher course but the small amounts that are new play big.

RUSS

It’s a spectacular production that manages to make you jump even though you're well aware what’s around the corner.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

In the high-concept teen romance “Everything, Everything,” a homebound girl suffering from immunodeficiency problems falls in love with the boy next door through her bedroom window. Will she step outside to be with him even though it could kill her? What do you think?

SHAWN

Beautifully poetic. Millennial cool. And a super fresh take on romance as presented by cinema. Dope concept with even dope execution. Amandla Stenberg is going to be a star and Nick Robinson is equally as gifted. Talk about chemistry. Theirs is off the periodic chart.

RUSS

This sweet but very predictable film based on the YA novel has likable stars in Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson, so it should appeal to its teen target audience. Others, beware.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) SEGFAULT

Finderscope Films

SHAWN

And now for one of my proudest moments. Check out this link on the FOX 4 YouTube channel, where you can see the new trailer for the sci-fi thriller "Segfault" starring Shannon Lucio which was shot entirely in one day. I have produced short films and award-winning documentaries but this is my first feature film. Go take a look and tell me what you think.

