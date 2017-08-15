× Allure magazine says they will no longer use the term “anti-aging”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Popular fashion magazine Allure says it’s banning the term “anti-aging.”

They will not be using the words on any of its pages.

Allure magazine made the announcement in its new September issue and said it’s encouraging others in the industry to follow its example.

Allure’s editor-in-chief says the term “anti-aging” treats getting older as a condition that needs to be fought and says that’s a message the magazine does not want to convey.

“Whether we know it or not, we’re subtly reinforcing the message that aging is a condition we need to battle — think antianxiety meds, antivirus software, or antifungal spray,” editor-in-chief Michelle Lee said.

The issue banning “anti-aging” features 72-year-old actress Helen Mirren, who the magazine describes as a role model, saying, “Who’s embodied sexiness for nearly four decades in Hollywood without desperately trying to deny her age.”