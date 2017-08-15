Arrowhead Stadium graces cover of Kenny Chesney’s upcoming live album

It’s no secret that Kansas City loves Kenny Chesney, and given that the country singer has performed at Arrowhead Stadium five times in the past seven years, it’s clear that the love is mutual.

K.C.’s love for KC is on full display in the cover artwork for his latest album, “Live in No Shoes Nation,” which features the KC crowd filling Arrowhead Stadium, and Chesney himself wearing a Chiefs shirt.

The album is a work 10 years in the making.

“Combing through 10 years of stadium shows, pop-up bar gigs, amphitheaters and the occasional beach takeover, Kenny listened to over a thousand hours of concerts in search of the definitive performances. More than wrangling a greatest hits with cheers, the man Los Angeles Times called “The People’s Superstar” sought to capture the spirit of his audience as much as document some of the most special moments in his touring life,” according to an announcement on his website.

A final track listing is still being ironed out. “Live in No Shoes Nation” will be released October 27.