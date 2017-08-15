× Chalk swastika drawn on Avila University building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avila University, 11901 Wornall Rd., removed a chalked swastika from the exterior of Dallavis Hall on Monday and now is investigating who put it there.

“Hate, bigotry, and racism have no place on the Avila campus, where love of the dear neighbor without distinction is at our core. Acts like this are unacceptable. The symbolism the swastika communicates is a message of hate wholly inappropriate for an institution founded and sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet,” said Dr. Ron Slepitza, Ph.D., CSJA, president of Avila University, in an email to students.

FOX 4 will follow any developments, such as arrests or disciplinary action if they do identify the person who vandalized the building with a swastika.