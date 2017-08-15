City Market prepares for economic boon of Total Solar Eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The big blackout could make for lots of green for KCMO's City Market. The businesses in that area are preparing for Monday`s total eclipse watch party.

The area is promising fun for all ages leading up to, and after the eclipse itself, which is expected to be a very profitable day.

“Typical Monday is usually one of the days that we close early,” said bartender Molly Williams from Taste of Brazil.

This upcoming Monday will be anything but typical.

Thousands are expected in City Market for its Total Solar Eclipse watch party, starting with pre-show yoga and a dance party, and that's not all.

"We`ve got aerial acrobats, we`ve got superheroes. We`ve got art in the loop installations,” said Sue Patterson, director of marketing for City Market events.

City Market restaurants are pulling out all of the stops.

Aside from the delicious food at Taste of Brazil, you can check out its new "Dark Side of the Moon” cocktail.

“I take the zest of an orange and light it on fire so it give aromatics to the cup,” said Williams while showing FOX 4 how to make the cocktail. Then the cup is filled with Malibu Black, 99-oranges, black beer from Brazil, and orange infused black tea.

"I need to have everyone have a nice buzz,” said Williams.

If you`re looking for a beverage without the buzz, The Bite has you covered. Its "Light's Out Lemonade" starts with fresh mango lemonade.

“It`s a black lemonade with activated charcoal," said Carlos Mortera.

City Market businesses say customers have shown a big interest in Monday`s festivities.

“We`ve been getting a lot of reservations, which we don`t take reservations, but people want to be at the City Market for this event,” said Mortera.

Despite all of its splendor, the eclipse is not expected to overshadow sales.

"We`re expecting a lot of people to come in. Of course once they`re here they`ll want to shop and eat and spend some money. Not only in the City Market, but in the entire River Market District. I think we`re looking forward to a lot of business in the neighborhood,” said Patterson.

Following the moment of totality, Pink Floyd tribute band "American Floyd" will entertain the crowd.

FOX 4 meteorologist Joe Lauria will serve as emcee. Science City will also provide a solar telescope, and they'll be experts on hand for this free event. For a look at all of the activities, click this link.