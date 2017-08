Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A crash on Interstate 435 at 87th Street has now been confirmed as fatal.

At least one person is dead in the crash involving a passenger car and a dump truck that occurred Tuesday around 11:15 a.m., which has closed northbound lanes.

Traffic is slowly moving by, which is backed up toward 95th Street.

FOX 4 is heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.