Former Lawrence, Kan. mayor sentenced to 10 months for embezzling from food pantry

Posted 12:31 pm, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 12:30PM, August 15, 2017

TOPEKA, Kan. — A former mayor of Lawrence, Kan. was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison Tuesday for embezzling thousands of dollars from a Douglas County food bank.

Jeremy James Farmer

Jeremy James Farmer, 33, pleaded guilty in September 2016 to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds.

Farmer admitted  to stealing more than $5,000 while working at Just Food beginning on his arrival in 2013. He resigned from his role as mayor of Lawrence in August 2015.

In addition to his 10-month sentence, Farmer is ordered to pay $81,446 in restitution.

 