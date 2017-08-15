Former Lawrence, Kan. mayor sentenced to 10 months for embezzling from food pantry

TOPEKA, Kan. — A former mayor of Lawrence, Kan. was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison Tuesday for embezzling thousands of dollars from a Douglas County food bank.

Jeremy James Farmer, 33, pleaded guilty in September 2016 to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds.

Farmer admitted to stealing more than $5,000 while working at Just Food beginning on his arrival in 2013. He resigned from his role as mayor of Lawrence in August 2015.

In addition to his 10-month sentence, Farmer is ordered to pay $81,446 in restitution.