Guilt-free lemon meringue pie parfait

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you want to celebrate National Lemon Meringue Pie Day but don't want to indulge in all the fat and calories, chef Chrystal Tatum of L'ecole Culinaire demonstrates in the video player above how to make a guilt-free pie parfait.

Guilt free- low fat Lemon Meringue Pie Parfaits

For the base:

• 2 cups prepared granola

For the Filling:

• 1.5 cups water

• 3 Tablespoons of sugar

• 2 Tablespoons of cornstarch

• 1/3 cup Lemon Juice

• 1 Tbsp. Lemon zest

For the Topping:

• 4 egg whites

• 3 Tbsp. of sugar

• 1 tsp of cream of tartar

• 8 small mason jars or parfait cups

Divide the granola evenly between the cups or jars. Place all filling ingredients into a sauce pot. Slowly bring to a boil until thickened. Stir constantly to avoid burning. Divided filling evenly between the cups and cool. Place egg whites in a bowl and whip with sugar and cram of Tatar until stiff peaks form. Top the filling with the meringue and toast in the over at 450 degrees or with a torch.

Note: meringue will weep after it is toasted and is set out or refrigerated. If you wish to serve this dessert at a later time. Top with the meringue at that time or substitute with low-fat whipped cream for the topping.

