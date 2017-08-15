How the August 21st Great Solar Eclipse will look in your neighborhood
Are you as ready as you can possibly be for the August 21st solar eclipse?
- Do you know where you’re watching it? Click here for watch parties.
- Do you have your eclipse glasses? Click here.
- Do you know what time to look skyward?
Find your city in the list below and share with your friends and neighbors.
Olathe, Ottawa, Overland Park– click here
Lawrence, Leavenworth– click here
Clinton , Grandview– click here
Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Liberty– click here
Marshall, Maysville, Mound City– click here
Odessa, Plattsburg, Pleasant Hill– click here
Sedalia, Smithville, St. Joseph, Sweet Springs– click here
Warrensburg, Weston, Whiteman AFB– click here