Independence mom struck by stray bullet released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A mother who was shot by a stray bullet is out of the hospital Tuesday night. There were several children around Tracy Hinkle when she was shot.

"It is scary to think more kids could have been outside," she said. "Kids run in the field, play and hide behind he hay bales and playing on the property, riding bikes, people thinking it is safe."

The bullet came from someone who was taking target practice in a field near her home at Hawthorn Place Apartments. While she recalled Sunday's shooting, she said it was the thought of her five children that kept her focused on survival.

"I had already put my hand where I thought I was shot, I did not realize I had been shot in my arm until I was laying down on the porch and looked over and I saw blood squirting from my inner arm and that is when I realized I had been shot in my arm too," she said. "Like on the porch, all I could think about was God, kept on repeating I had no control."

It is illegal to shoot off guns in the city of Independence. Police have not made any arrests.