Joe’s Weather Blog: Rain coming back to the area (TUE-8/15)

Good morning…certainly a muggier day yesterday in the area…thankfully temperatures didn’t get too bad on us…highs rose into the mid 80s. Today with about the same dew points and temperatures into the upper 80s (seasonable) it will be a rather typical mid August day in the KC region. We should stay rain-free for the day though. Tomorrow it may not be as hot and we do have rain in the forecast. The grass could probably use a bit of a drink…and the farms in N MO certainly can and it looks promising.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. The heat index today will be well into the 90s in the afternoon.

Tonight: Fair skies and mild with lows around 70°

Wednesday: Thunderstorm chances will develop 1st thing in the morning and linger off and on through the day. It won’t rain all day though. There should be extensive clouds and in a way that may not be a bad thing. It’s worth noting that any significant amounts of sunshine could set the stage for stronger evening storms. Highs 80-85°

Thursday: Nicer weather with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity levels.

Discussion:

I was reminded again by Mother Nature yesterday about the treachery of forecasting the clouds for roughly a 10 minute period for the eclipse that is still 6 days away from today. Yesterday we started gray and overcast…then cleared out rapidly then got socked in again through mid afternoon before finally breaking up the clouds again. That type of situation will not be well forecast for at all…even the morning of, in terms of the extensiveness of the clouds. IF the eclipse would have been yesterday…it would’ve probably been a bust visually because of all the clouds around. Again as forecasters issue outlooks for Monday…remember to take the information (from this far out) with a grain of salt.

I continue however to be encouraged by model trends, as I’ve mentioned over the last few days…I’ve also talked about the need to get “back to average” around here as an aid to more typical August sky conditions…and that may happen heading into Monday…so again I remain optimistic on how things will play out. At least from right now I don’t see any organized system that could be an issue…and while the GFS model is somewhat more pessimistic about the cloud situation…let’s hope it’s wrong.

Our weather for the next couple of days will be changeable. As I mentioned today is fine…Thursday is fine…but Wednesday (tomorrow) is dicey and worth a plan B in case we have rain…which I think we will. The question is whether or not 1) we have heavy rains in the area and 2) do we concern ourselves with severe weather too.

I think there will be some locally heavy rain in the area tomorrow. That is actually a good thing for many areas north of KC proper that have missed out on the heavy rains we’ve had here. For example since June 1st…St Joseph has had less than 5″ of rain…that’s more than 6 1/4″ below average, including today. While a few dozen miles away…KCI has had 13.6″ of rain…more than 2″ above average since the June 1st. So there is no doubt parts of the area are lacking in the moisture department. In the last 30 days…you can clearly see the difference in the rain totals…especially towards the NE of KC

So far this month…Chillicothe has had only .05″ of rain…hopefully that changes tomorrow.

The system coming will have a lot of moisture through the atmosphere to work with…so it won’t take much to produce locally heavy rains from whatever forms. Hopefully we can avoid a lot of flooding but I wouldn’t be shocked if at least some areas see 1-3″ of rain. A key to that will be how many different rounds of rain we go through…the batch after the AM activity that could occur later in the day or at night could have some heavier rains with it too.

The severe weather risk is rather iffy because of the question of just how unstable we’re going to get in the afternoon into the early evening…I’d be somewhat surprised though, in mid August, to keep a low overcast around throughout the day. in other words my suspicions are that we will indeed break out into at least some sunshine in the region…get more unstable later in the day and deal with a 2nd round of storms at some point in the evening Wednesday. Those could be strong to severe given the right set-up.

Right now the region is under a “marginal” risk of severe storms for Wednesday via the Storm Prediction Center

Let’s see if we go up another notch in the next 24 hours to that outlook.

One thing though is a guarantee…that’s the amount of available moisture in the atmosphere during the day and evening Wednesday…there will be a lot again and that’s why, given convection, there is a higher chance of some locally heavy rains in the area.

Something to pay attention to for Wednesday.

I may not get to a blog tomorrow..at least not until later in the afternoon. I’ll be playing (hopefully) in the Buck O’Neill Classic on the northside of KC…let’s see if weather is an issue there too.

Our feature photo comes from Clay Hedges in the Liberty area…showing some anvil cloud debris from thunderstorms in western KS at sunset. Thanks Clay and feel free to tweet us more pictures @fox4wx!

Joe