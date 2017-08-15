Kansas City mom says a “family member” shot her 8-year-old daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City mom tells Fox 4 her daughter's life was forever changed in the matter of moments this past June when she was shot on a playground.

"One minute I was inside making a Sunday meal and then we heard a loud pop. At first, we thought it was a firecracker, but then my companion's two nephews ran in and yelled that Tishawn had been shot. I ran outside and saw my blood gushing from my baby's head," says La'Tisha Slayden about the day her 8-year-old was shot in the forehead.

"All I could do was apply pressure to her forehead. My motherly instincts kicked in and I just kept telling her Tishawn fight, fight," recalls the frantic mom about that day -- June 25, 2017.

Paramedics arrived and rushed the second grader to the hospital as police swarmed the area near 23rd and Wheeling, put crime scene tape around the playground and tried to figure out how the little girl got a bullet to her head.

Now, two months later, La'Tisha is, "praising God for my miracle baby."

"That day, I just kept pacing the hospital floors talking to God about it. So many people didn't think my child would make it, but she did and today she's doing very well. Tishawn is talking, moving around and her appetite is great. She's still working her left side and moving her leg, but not her left arm. Still, I tell you she is my miracle baby," Slayden said with a huge smile.

However, with the great news about Tishawn's remarkable recovery comes new, disturbing details.

"Yes, this part hits at the core. It's very deep and it hurts," Slayden added.

During an exclusive interview with Fox 4's Robert Townsend Monday, the Kansas City mom said a security camera at her complex caught the shooting on video.

"I watched the video recently, and it shows a six-year-old boy who lives behind our home walk to the playground with a gun tucked in his waistband. When he go to the playground, he tussled with Tishawn's seven-year-old cousin, who is also her dad's nephew. Right after that, my daughter's seen year old cousin pointed the gun at my child and shot her in her head. When the police arrived they found the gun laying on the playground next to my daughter's leg," says an upset Slayden.

Two months after the shooting a police spokesperson will still only say "detectives are still investigating the incident and no charges have been filed."

Slayden says detectives seized the surveillance video and the gun. Slayden also says the "cousin who shot my daughter is now eight years old."

Meantime, as her daughter continues to undergo daily, physical therapy at Chldren's Mercy Hospital, Slayden remains hopeful her child will fully recover and Jackson County prosecutors will charge the parents of both boys.

"This is extremely devastating for my entire family," Slayden said. "I know it probably wasn't intentional and that they're kids, but everybody, I mean the parents of those two children should all be prosecuted. My child could have died. She could have lost her life behind foolishness. Everybody needs to put these guns up, lay the guns down. Why are you having your kids involved with guns. My daughter now has a traumatic brain injury and I will not let this rest until she gets justice."