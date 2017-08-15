LIVE: Pres. Trump speaks after signing executive order on infrastructure

President Donald Trump gives a statement at Trump Tower after signing an executive order “establishing discipline and accountability in the environmental review and permitting process for infrastructure,” the White House said in a statement on Monday.
