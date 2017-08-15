Make your own solar eclipse T-shirt in just a few minutes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People have been preparing for 2017's total solar eclipse for more than a year, but if you're one of the people who waited until the last minute to partake in the hype, there's a few things you can do at home to get yourself eclipse ready, including making your own solar eclipse T-shirt. In the video above, Megan Peters of Crazy Bananas demonstrates how parents and kids can easily make one at home using just a few materials.
Solar Eclipse T-Shirt
What You Need:
Black T-Shirt
Fabric Paint
Brushes
Paper Cutout Circles
Tape
Cardboard
How to Make it:
Use brush to splatter paint across shirt
Use circle as a stencil
Use brush to paint red edge around circle
Use sponge to lightly paint orange edge around circle
Remove circle, paint white ring at edge of circle
Let dry