Make your own solar eclipse T-shirt in just a few minutes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People have been preparing for 2017's total solar eclipse for more than a year, but if you're one of the people who waited until the last minute to partake in the hype, there's a few things you can do at home to get yourself eclipse ready, including making your own solar eclipse T-shirt. In the video above, Megan Peters of Crazy Bananas demonstrates how parents and kids can easily make one at home using just a few materials.

Solar Eclipse T-Shirt

What You Need:

Black T-Shirt

Fabric Paint

Brushes

Paper Cutout Circles

Tape

Cardboard

How to Make it:

Use brush to splatter paint across shirt

Use circle as a stencil

Use brush to paint red edge around circle

Use sponge to lightly paint orange edge around circle

Remove circle, paint white ring at edge of circle

Let dry