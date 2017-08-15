× No charges filed in tragic crash at K-7 and Parallel Parkway that killed retired Kan., fire captain

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A spokesperson for Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree told Fox 4 Tuesday that no charges will be filed in tragic July crash at K-7 and Parallel Parkway that killed a retired Kansas fire captain.

Captain Paul Scott, 68, was a 29 year veteran of Consolidated Fire District No. 2. He was from Tonganixe, Kan.

Scott started his career in 1969 and retired in 1998.

“Paul was a great asset to this department and the citizens of the fire district. He was an outstanding firefighter, officer and mentor. He was the kind of officer one should aspire to be; confident, knowledgeable personable and respected. Our prayers go out to Paul’s family in this time of mourning. Paul will be missed by many,” the district previously said.

Scott was sitting at a stoplight at K-7 and Parallel Parkway when a white SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, traveling westbound on Parallel struck the back of Scott’s vehicle. Scott’s vehicle then was pushed into a fast-moving SUV and box truck and was crushed.

