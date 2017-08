× Police find person shot and killed in area of 45th and Norton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were at the scene of a homicide on Tuesday night in the area of 45th and Norton.

The emergency call went out around 10 p.m., officers arrived to find a person shot and killed.

So far there’s been no word on their identity, what led up to the shooting, or who police are looking for. FOX 4 will update this story with more details as they are confirmed.