Researchers, manufactures working to develop more effective chest protectors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4 recently told you how chest protectors meant to protect young athletes from sudden cardiac arrest are not working. We're now seeing researchers testing new designs to find one that will work.

Inside the Southern Impact Research Center in Rockford, Tennessee, researchers pound baseballs at various foams and plastics. The goal is to find a material that will prevent Commotio Cordis.

The condition occurs when a baseball hits a kid`s chest in the millisecond between heartbeats, killing them. Of the millions of kids who play baseball and lacrosse, a handful die every year from this freak occurrence.

"Statistically, it's just almost not measurable. But a death is a death. And somebody who's been through it, even though your chances might be one in 6-million, It's 100 percent if it happens to you," said NOCSAE Executive Director Mike Oliver.

The organization created the new standards for chest protectors. Manufacturers are currently trying to create a chest protector what will work.

"I would say probably the big names, the ones you would recognize, are pretty heavy into prototype testing," Oliver said.

Right now, nothing on the market works. But in recent months, researchers have discovered at least three combinations of plastic and foam that soften the blow enough to prevent Commotio Cordis. Once ready, a third-party will test the newly designed chest protectors before they can be made and sold.

"Nobody has a product yet that has been certified. But I think there are a number of them that are very close," Oliver said. "The manufacturers all want to be the first one in the market, that's what their goal is, which is fine. People are competing and trying to get it done quickly."

NOCSAE has been researching Commotio Cordis deaths for more than a decade, and it believes the new standards will help save lives.

"It seems something to me would be relatively easy to prevent. You don't have to change the way the game is played. You don't have to change the equipment other than wearing something that protects the heart," Oliver said.

Initially, NOCSAE planned to implement its new standards in January, but have now delayed that by six months - to July of 2018. It wants to make sure there is enough product on the shelves just in case athletic leagues begin mandating kids wear the newly developed types of chest protectors.