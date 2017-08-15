× Third man charged in deadly shooting of Clinton police officer

CLINTON, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says that a third man is under arrest and facing a charge in the deadly shooting of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael, and he’s the second suspect accused of tampering with the investigation.

Jacob M. Johnson, 27, is accused of hindering the prosecution of a felony. What criminal action he’s accused of specifically hasn’t been revealed yet.

Johnson was first arrested on August 9, three days after the Sunday when Officer Michael was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop. Jail records show he was released on August 11, MSHP tells FOX 4 that he’s been taken back into custody in Henry County, jail records show he was booked at 6:40 p.m.

He’s being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Ian McCarthy is charged with murder and armed criminal action in Officer Michael’s death. Prosecutors say McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at the officer before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt. Michael returned the gunfire, wounding McCarthy.

William Noble faces a felony charge of tampering with evidence because police say he disposed of the gun used to kill Officer Michael by tossing it in a body of water.

The Henry County prosecutor says that Noble knew the rifle was used in a crime and attempted to conceal it.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.