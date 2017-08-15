Watch as KC’s 45th chief of police is sworn in at police headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 45th chief of police for Kansas City will be sworn in Tuesday.

Major Rick Smith is a 29 year veteran with the police department and will be sworn in at police headquarters at 9:30 a.m. You’ll be able to watch that live in the video player above and on Fox 4’s Facebook page.

Smith has been with the force for 29 years. The police board voted 3-2 in favor of him. He was one of two finalists for the job left vacant after Chief Darryl Forte retired in May.

Since he joined the department he has worked as patrol officer, tactical response officer and in the homicide unit. Major Smith was also the commander of the central patrol division.