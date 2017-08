OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A driver was trapped in burning semi on westbound I-435 and Antioch Wednesday morning. Firefighters reportedly pulled the driver from the truck.

The fire started after a crash with another car, KDOT said. FOX 4 found the following tweets from drivers who witnessed the aftermath of the crash. We also have a crew on the scene for updates. Westbound I-435 was closed at US-69 Highway.