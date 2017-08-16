Chef Jasper’s heirloom tomato pasta risotto style recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEF JASPER’S HEIRLOOM TOMATO PASTA “RISOTTO STYLE”

serves 2- 3

INGREDIENTS

2 T extra-virgin olive oil

3-4 garlic cloves

2 heirloom tomatoes (cores removed)

1 medium zucchini, diced

8 oz. spaghetti

2 cups chicken broth

Salt to taste

Red chili peppers to taste

6-8 fresh torn basil leaves

2 T. butter

2 T. Romano cheese, grated

METHOD

Break pasta into several small pieces. Set aside.

Slice garlic cloves extra thin. Add olive oil and place tomatoes in a pan with olive oil on medium heat. Sauté on both sides. Crush tomatoes and add garlic and zucchini. Sauté and add salt and basil. Add 1 1/2 cup broth and place a lid on pan. Add pasta. Continue until pasta is finished cooking, stirring every 2 minutes, adding more broth as necessary and cooking until pasta is tender and has soaked up the sauce. Finish with red pepper, butter and grated Romano cheese.

Chef Jasper's Notes: Here's a simple easy way to enjoy a great-tasting pasta. Be creative and add local vegetables to the sauté pan. I also like to sauté a little ground beef or sausage with the tomatoes for protein and flavor.

You can visit Jasper's at 1201 W. 103rd Street in Kansas City, Mo., and visit JaspersKC.com for details.