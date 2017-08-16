Chef Jasper’s heirloom tomato pasta risotto style recipe

CHEF JASPER’S HEIRLOOM TOMATO PASTA “RISOTTO STYLE”
serves 2- 3
INGREDIENTS
- 2 T extra-virgin olive oil
- 3-4 garlic cloves
- 2 heirloom tomatoes (cores removed)
- 1 medium zucchini, diced
- 8 oz. spaghetti
- 2 cups chicken broth
- Salt to taste
- Red chili peppers to taste
- 6-8 fresh torn basil leaves
- 2 T. butter
- 2 T. Romano cheese, grated
METHOD
Break pasta into several small pieces. Set aside.
Slice garlic cloves extra thin. Add olive oil and place tomatoes in a pan with olive oil on medium heat. Sauté on both sides. Crush tomatoes and add garlic and zucchini. Sauté and add salt and basil. Add 1 1/2 cup broth and place a lid on pan. Add pasta. Continue until pasta is finished cooking, stirring every 2 minutes, adding more broth as necessary and cooking until pasta is tender and has soaked up the sauce. Finish with red pepper, butter and grated Romano cheese.
Chef Jasper's Notes: Here's a simple easy way to enjoy a great-tasting pasta. Be creative and add local vegetables to the sauté pan. I also like to sauté a little ground beef or sausage with the tomatoes for protein and flavor.
You can visit Jasper's at 1201 W. 103rd Street in Kansas City, Mo., and visit JaspersKC.com for details.