Chef Jasper’s heirloom tomato pasta risotto style recipe

Posted 12:19 pm, August 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:51AM, August 16, 2017

CHEF JASPER’S HEIRLOOM TOMATO PASTA “RISOTTO STYLE” 

serves 2- 3 

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 T extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3-4 garlic cloves
  • 2 heirloom tomatoes (cores removed)
  • 1 medium zucchini, diced
  • 8 oz. spaghetti
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • Salt to taste
  • Red chili peppers to taste
  • 6-8 fresh torn basil leaves
  • 2 T. butter
  • 2 T. Romano cheese, grated

METHOD

Break pasta into several small pieces. Set aside.

Slice garlic cloves extra thin. Add olive oil and place tomatoes in a pan with olive oil on medium heat.  Sauté on both sides. Crush tomatoes and add garlic and zucchini. Sauté and add salt and basil. Add 1 1/2 cup broth and place a lid on pan.  Add pasta. Continue until pasta is finished cooking, stirring every 2 minutes, adding more broth as necessary and cooking until pasta is tender and has soaked up the sauce. Finish with red pepper, butter and grated Romano cheese.

Chef Jasper's Notes: Here's a simple easy way to enjoy a great-tasting pasta. Be creative and add local vegetables to the sauté pan. I also like to sauté a little ground beef or sausage with the tomatoes for protein and flavor.

You can visit Jasper's at 1201 W. 103rd Street in Kansas City, Mo., and visit JaspersKC.com for details.