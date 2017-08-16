Court documents say third man charged in deadly shooting of Clinton police officer helped suspect dodge police

CLINTON, Mo. — Court documents released Wednesday are shinning more light on why a third Clinton, Mo., man was arrested and is now facing a charge in the deadly shooting of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael.

Jacob M. Johnson, 27, is accused of hindering the prosecution of a felony. He’s the second suspect accused of tampering with the investigation.

According to the probable cause statement, Johnson told a citizen informant on the day after the shooting that Ian McCarthy, the man charged with Officer Michael’s death, “had been shot in the ‘butt,’ and he was no longer in town.” Then on the same day during an interview with law enforcement, Johnson denied having had any contact with McCarthy. Johnson also denied that McCarthy owned a firearm.

Two days later on Aug. 9, Johnson changed his story while speaking with law enforcement and admitted to seeing McCarthy with his AR 15 rifle but added that the sighting happened two months earlier.

Later that night, when Johnson heard that McCarthy had been arrested in Urich, Mo., he asked, “How did he walk from Bucksaw, that’s not where I dropped him off,” court documents say.

Johnson being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Ian McCarthy is charged with murder and armed criminal action in Officer Michael’s death. Prosecutors say McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at the officer before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt. Michael returned the gunfire, wounding McCarthy.

William Noble faces a felony charge of tampering with evidence because police say he disposed of the gun used to kill Officer Michael by tossing it in a body of water.

The Henry County prosecutor says that Noble knew the rifle was used in a crime and attempted to conceal it.