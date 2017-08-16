Euclid, Ohio police officer on paid leave after violent arrest recorded by spectators

EUCLID, Ohio — A Euclid police officer is on paid administrative leave after video of a violent arrest was posted on Facebook Saturday morning.

The video shows a violent struggle between a 25-year-old man and a Euclid officer in the middle of East 228th Street. According to Euclid police, if all started around 10:30 a.m. when an officer observed a traffic violation committed by 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III, who was driving a 2011 Silver Hyundai.

During the traffic stop, police ordered Hubbard out of the car and attempted to take him into custody. Police say Hubbard ignored commands to turn away from the officer and began physically resisting.

In the dash cam video, you can hear the officer tell Hubbard to “face away” from him twice before the struggle ensues.

During the struggle, which lasted about three minutes, the officer punches Hubbard’s face several times. The dash cam video shows the woman get down on the ground and repeatedly yell, “stop!” and “babe, listen, listen, listen!”

You can also hear Hubbard tell the woman to record what was happening.

As the officer punches Hubbard, the woman repeatedly yells, “stop!”

The struggle continued as traffic passed by. Eventually, the officers handcuffed Hubbard as more officers responded. Those officers also attempted to disperse the crowd that had formed.

Hubbard was medically examined at the Cuyahoga County Jail Euclid Annex. The arresting officer was treated and released from an area hospital.

Hubbard posted bond from the Cuyahoga County Jail Euclid Annex on charges of Driving Under Suspension and Resisting Arrest.

The arresting officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further review of the incident. Dash camera did capture the arrest but the video has not yet been released.

The Euclid Police Department said in a statement Saturday evening:

“It is the mission of the Euclid Police Department to provide professional and transparent service to the residents, business owners, and visitors to the City of Euclid. This entire incident will be reviewed, in detail, so that the public can have a full and open understanding of the series of events that eventually led to this violent encounter.”

Click here for the video posted by a Lashaunda Malone. Below, you can watch the police dashcam video posted to YouTube. WARNING: Contents are graphic in both.