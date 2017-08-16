iOS 11 will make driving with your iPhone safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

iOS 11 is set to arrive this Fall as a free software update for millions of iPhones. There are several new features that will make driving with your phone less distracting.

Recently, tech expert Rich DeMuro got a sneak peek at these new features coming soon.

The first is called "Do Not Disturb" while driving. This feature will automatically silence your phone notifications while you drive. Also, your screen will not light up for new messages. Anyone who texts you will get an automatic text back that says you are driving. If it's an urgent message, they can text back the word urgent and the text will "break through" Do Not Disturb.

If your phone is connected to your car's Bluetooth, phone calls will still ring through.

Lots of people have been testing the new feature and the feedback has been fantastic, according to Apple. Even though you don't have to activate the feature, people who do usually stick with it and like how it works.

DeMuro also took a look at some new features coming to Apple CarPlay. This is where you plug your phone into your car and it takes over your dashboard screen.

In iOS 11, you will notice that Siri has a new and improved voice! Yep, Siri's voice has a different tone and is more natural sounding. Plus, her shape has changed from a mic and waveform to a futuristic floating orb.

There will also be lane guidance in Apple Maps inside CarPlay so you will know which lane to be in for your turn, more on screen information - including faster routes - and even the speed limit will be displayed on screen.

iOS 11 will launch as a free software update in Fall 2017.