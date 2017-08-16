KC Parks & Rec to consider removal of Confederate memorial at 55th & Ward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Department of Parks and Recreation said on Wednesday that the board will review a request to remove a Confederate memorial.

A request has been submitted to remove the monument at 55th Street and Ward Parkway.

A Parks & Rec spokesperson said they will review the request at the next board meeting.

The 9-feet tall monument, now standing in the grassy median between the lanes of Ward Parkway, was initially located at the entrance to the Country Club Plaza. Dedicated on Sept. 9, 1934 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to honor “the women of the Old South.”

The KC Parks & Rec website describes the monument as “the top of the shaft is the U.D.C. emblem with a wreath enclosing the letters U.D.C. and beneath the wreath are the crossed flags of the Union and the Confederacy with the dates 61-65. Lower on the monument is inscribed the dedication, ‘In loving memory of the Loyal Women of the Old South.'”

The monument was moved to its current location in 1958.

The request comes on amid a wave of action to remove Confederate monuments across the country. On Saturday, violence broke out in Charlottesville, Va. at a protest against the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee that resulted in the death of one woman. On Monday, a group gathered and toppled a Confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina.

Tuesday night, the city of Baltimore removed four Confederate monuments.