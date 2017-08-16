Kearney High School student speaks out after his yearbook quote was removed

KEARNEY, Mo. — A recent Kearney High School graduate is speaking out after his senior quote was inexplicably removed from the yearbook.

Thomas Swartz, who is openly gay, wanted to leave his school with a statement of support, openness, and acceptance for his fellow students, so he submitted the phrase, ““If Harry Potter taught us anything, it’s that nobody deserves to live in the closet.”

To his surprise when he got his yearbook, the space beneath his photo was blank.

Swartz posted his account of what happened on Facebook.

Another student’s senior quote was also censored.

After Swartz and his family raised the issue, the school district issued a statement.

Dear KHS Families, District administrators were made aware of concerns regarding the removal of senior quotes from the school yearbook. Each year, graduating seniors are provided an opportunity to pick a favorite quote to be placed in the yearbook. In an effort to protect our students, quotes that could potentially offend another student or groups of students are not published. It is the school’s practice to err on the side of caution. Doing so in this case had the unintentional consequence of offending the very students the practice was designed to protect. We sincerely apologize to those students. All KSD staff understand the importance of inclusion and acceptance especially in an educational setting. We work diligently to help every student feel safe, supported, and included. District staff participate in ongoing training around issues of diversity and support student organizations that do the same. That being said, we acknowledge our mistake and will use it as a learning opportunity to improve in the future. Sincerely, Dave Schwarzenbach KHS Principal Dr. Bill Nicely KSD Superintendent of Schools

On Wednesday evening, Swartz delivered a speech at the school board meeting.