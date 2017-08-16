Neo-Nazi publication The Daily Stormer “banned from the internet”

A neo-Nazi website’s publisher says he he’s “effectively been completely banned from the internet” after mocking the victim of a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Andrew Anglin told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday that he is “figuring out the next step” after four domain registrars refused to service his site, The Daily Stormer, which is named after a Nazi propagandist newspaper, and bills itself as “the world’s most goal-oriented Republican website.”

GoDaddy and Google said earlier that the site violated their terms of service after Anglin mocked victim Heather Heyer and lauding her alleged killer, James Alex Fields Jr., as a “player.”

After briefly reappearing under a Russian domain name, the site was again offline Wednesday afternoon.

Anglin also said by email that San Francisco-based Cloudflare Inc., a company that protects websites from denial of service attacks, had dropped him as a customer.

The publication’s YouTube channel is currently offline, and its Twitter account was also suspended, with a statement from Twitter saying, “The Twitter Rules prohibit violent threats, harassment, hateful conduct, and multiple account abuse, and we will take action on accounts violating those policies.”

A Cloudflare spokeswoman did not immediately confirm that account.