Osawatomie Boy Scout earns Eagle rank with project recognizing sacrifice of local military

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. -- This week's Reaching 4 Excellence young achiever is leaving a legacy for our men and women in the armed forces. Osawatomie High School senior Jacob Anderson just completed his Eagle Scout project, one that is earning him praise across the nation for his research and acknowledgment of our service members.

"Just ridiculous how much love and appreciation I have towards the military and I just wanted to give back to them and this is the perfect way to do it," Anderson said.

"One of them was a hero mission. They actually saved someone who was kidnapped by the Taliban and one that mission when they flew the aircraft to the place, my flag was on that."

The 17-year-old is giving a voice and name to many Osawatomie High School graduates who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"I have a total of 525 names," he advised.

Those names come with 525 stories, like that of 2008 graduate Adam Grenz.

"He was in an aviation crew and he flew two flags on his aircraft in Afghanistan. One for my project and the other one that was for me," Anderson said.

A flag flown 7,300 miles away is now set to be on display inside a high school in the town of 4,400. Anderson had an an idea, a big idea, but knew he couldn't do it alone. He created the Facebook page "Military Wall of Honor". Where he shared his plan to recognize o-h-s servicemen and woman.

"I didn't think I was going to get a lot of response, but it blew up in the matter of a night," he said.

Folks from all over the nation share stories, pictures, names. It wasn't long before he had hundreds of them..

"I just want to thank them for everything they've done and everything they will do. It means a lot to a lot of people," he said.

In case you're wondering -- Anderson did receive his Eagle Scout rank for this project. He says Osawatomie High School will host a dedication ceremony for the "Military Wall of Honor." a date has not yet been set.