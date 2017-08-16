Polling shows increased public support for new single terminal at KCI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the Kansas City Council works to select a winning single terminal bid for Kansas City International as well as ballot language, a new poll obtained by FOX 4 shows support for the concept growing.

The council is reviewing four proposals, including on from Burns and McDonnell, as well as three ballot language options.

The poll conducted for Burns & McDonnell, the engineering firm originally involved in a privately funded terminal, shows support for a single terminal has grown to 44-percent. That's with 35-percent opposed and 21-percent undecided.

Earlier polling showed support at 38-percent.

"We were pleased to see that the Citizens of Kansas City are getting more excited about the possibility of a New KCI and make clear the KCI hometown team has the momentum to win in November! The quickly growing support from the electorate for our private finance plan confirms we are the team to get this project done for Kansas City," Ron Coker, Senior Vice President at Burns & McDonnell, said in a statement given to FOX 4.

As for ballot language, the petition initiative version, which includes mention of no tax increase or city indebtedness, and city control would carry with 57-percent of those polled.

Click here to see the full results from the opinion survey.