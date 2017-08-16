Save time in the morning with this make ahead breakfast casserole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The food children eat before school and during the school day can directly affect their grades and behavior at school. Lindsay Nelson, St. Luke's cardio wellness center dietitian, says sugary and processed breakfasts will cause blood sugar drops that can lead to irritability and trouble focusing. So, according to Nelson, parents should focus on wholesome and filling breakfasts that will leave your child nourished and energized for the school day.

Make Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

1 pound homemade turkey breakfast sausage (recipe below)

1 1/2 cups diced bell peppers

1 1/2 cups diced white onions

1 tbsp. olive oil

6 green onions, sliced

3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 tablespoon chopped basil (or 2 teaspoons dried basil)

16 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

10 eggs

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Turkey Breakfast Sausage

1 pound ground turkey

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

pinch dried marjoram

pinch crushed red pepper flakes

pinch ground cloves

Instructions:

Turkey Breakfast Sausage

1. Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well with your hands.

Breakfast Casserole

1. Preheat oven to 350° F.

2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, brown and crumble sausage in olive oil.

3. Add peppers and white onions and cook about 5 minutes or until soft, stirring occasionally. Add remaining vegetables, herbs, and salt and cook about 2 minutes or until slightly sof-tened and well combined. Pour mixture into a 9x13” pan.

4. Crack eggs into a medium bowl and whisk well. Add cheese. Pour over sausage-vegetable mixture and bake 25-30 minutes or until a knife, inserted in the center, comes out clean.

