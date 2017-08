It's Military Appreciation Day here at training camp this morning. pic.twitter.com/BweNcjl0p7 — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 16, 2017

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs hosted members of the military Wednesday morning.

It was Military Appreciation Day at the Chiefs training camp in St. Joe, so local servicemembers got a rare chance to watch the Chiefs action up close.

The rain threatened to put a damper on the activities, so they moved practice to the indoor facility, where the military members got to hang out with the team and even play catch with the players.

The Chiefs welcomed the 150+ military members into the indoor facility after it started to rain and met with them following practice. pic.twitter.com/Df1iKgvpVa — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 16, 2017

You can see a full photo gallery over at Chiefs.com.