Third man facing charges in Clinton cop murder case, accused of giving a ride to suspected killer

CLINTON, Mo -- The town of Clinton is still wounded by the murder of officer Gary Michael a week and a half ago. Today the town came to its knees once again as a third suspect in Michael's killing went in front of a judge.

Jacob Johnson is described by people who know him as a nice guy who has worked at a local gas station and as a cook at a convenience store. But the Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields says Johnson helped a cop killer get away.

"If you are going to help somebody who has committed a serious crime like this then you are going to be held accountable," said Shields after Johnson's first appearance in court.

Johnson is charged with a felony county of hindering prosecution.

Investigators say, Johnson helped accused cop killer Ian McCarthy avoid arrest by giving him a ride to the Bucksaw Marina area knowing McCarthy was the suspect in officer Michael's murder

Court papers say the day after officer Michael was murdered, Johnson told a friend that McCarthy had been shot and was on longer in town. Saying "the less we know the better" and "He took one in the ass."

Two days later, investigators say Johnson expressed surprise at the first report that McCarthy had been arrested in Urich, Missouri, saying to a friend, "how did he walk from Bucksaw? That's not where I dropped him off."

Another man, William Noble has been charged for tampering with physical evidence for getting rid of the gun that police say McCarthy used to kill officer Michael.

Prosecutor Shields says both Johnson and Noble had the opportunity and obligation to turn McCarthy in.

"That caused the city of Clinton and Henry county to be under siege pretty much for a couple of days. This town shut down. people didn't go outside, their kids couldn't go outside they were scared," said Shields. "Not to mention I don't know how much money in overtime law enforcement agencies spent looking for this guy when there were people who know exactly where he was."

Prosecutor Shields says there is a high probability that this is not the end. He expects there will be more charges coming.

If found guilty, Johnson could spend up to 4 years in prison. He will appear in court again September 15.