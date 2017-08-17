Watch Live from Barcelona: Van hits crowd near tourist spot in apparent terror attack

BARCELONA, Spain — A van has plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, causing several injuries, local police say. Police reported one dead. During the developing situation, the number of fatalities rose to two and could go higher.

The white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people as it plowed into a summer crowd of tourists and residents, police said. The El Pais newspaper said police were treating the crash as a terror attack. Sky News is reporting as many as 13 dead and another dozens injured.

CNN reports one dead, 32 injured.

El Pais newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, also reported that the perpetrators are holed up in a nearby bar. Some local media have reported bursts of gunfire.

Barcelona police, in a tweet, told people to stay away from the center of the city because of a “large contingent of security forces and emergency services” deployed in the area.

Officials said several people have been injured. They were unable to give a motive for the incident.

Catalan police told everyone in the vicinity of Plaça de Catalunya to remain inside.

Reuters reported that local emergency services have requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident. Police told people to avoid the area.

A witness told local media the situation was “very tense” and all surrounding shops are being evacuated. The witness said at least eight ambulances at the scene. Emergency services say the area has been cordoned off and all public transportation stopped.