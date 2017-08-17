× Desperately searching for answers in death of two little boys, donor raises reward for information to $3,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of an eight- and nine-year-old boys is now up to $3,000.

Montell Ross and his cousin Jayden Ugwuh were both shot and killed after shots were fired into their home back last August. A teenager was also hurt in the incident.

KC Crimestopper says an anonymous donor made a $500 contribution to the current reward bringing the total to $3,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.