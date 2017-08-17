Ex-Manhattan city attorney pleads to child porn charge

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The former city attorney for Manhattan has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Bill Raymond, of Andover, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possession child pornography. He admitted that he emailed child pornography to himself using a cell phone and a computer, and that he possessed child pornography.

The crimes occurred in Butler and Riley counties.

Raymond was Manhattan’s city attorney from 2012 to 2015. He previously was an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6.