I-435 at Antioch will remain closed through morning rush after fiery crash

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Part of a busy interstate remains closed Thursday morning as workers continue to clean up from a fiery crash.

If your morning drive takes you along westbound I-435 around Antioch, get ready for heavy traffic as everyone will be taking a different route to work. Work is expected to continue at I-435 and Antioch until 10 a.m.

Kansas City Scout cameras captured the crash when it happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Check out today's crash on I-435. Thankfully the driver received only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/aWZ0Whz7Ux — Frank Donchez (@OPPD_Chief) August 16, 2017

In the video above, you can see the truck hit the barrier that separates the US 69 highway exit and westbound I-435. The impact sends it into the air. It lands and then bursts into flames. The cab caught fire with the driver and his dog trapped inside.

One driver heading the opposite direction realized someone was still trapped inside the tractor-trailer so he slammed on the brakes, jumped out of his car and ran over to save the man before the fire grew too big.

"I could see that there was a guy inside and that's when I just slammed on the brakes as everyone was going slow," crash witness Ronald Ragan Jr., said. "I just put it in park and got out and told my brother-in-law, 'I got to go, there's someone in this vehicle.'"

Road crews say they are repairing what is called an attenuator or a crash cushion, which helps absorb the force during a crash.