Joe's Weather Blog: So where are the 90s? + Solar eclipse clouds? (THU-8/17)

Good afternoon…IF only today would be the day that we get the solar eclipse. It would’ve been perfect. Skies are pretty blue and clear around the area…the clarity is a bit unusual for this time of the year but thanks to a cold front that came through the region last night..the air has been scoured out of the thicker moisture and overall it’s not bad at all for this time of the year!

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies and pleasant with lows closer to 60° or so.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon storms. Some of those storms could be randomly strong (main threat some gusty winds). It’s worth monitoring just in case. Highs in the 80s

Saturday: Not too bad of a day with highs a little hotter and closer to 90°

Sunday: Perhaps an isolated storm or two…hot and humid with highs around 90°

Discussion:

It’s been an interesting summer of weather so far in the area. Lots of rain is the highlight BUT there is also another developing trend that I’m following…the lack of 90° days (overall) and also in August. Odds are we’ll get a few in there before the end of the month but it better happen sooner rather than later. Through today there hasn’t been a 90° day yet officially in KC. In 1950 and 1915 we also didn’t hit 90° (for the entire month). We’ll try to get there over the weekend though.

So far this year (through today) we hit 90° or higher 22 times. The average for the year is 40 times. Last year we accomplished this 44 times and in 2015…29 times. There are still more opportunities but it does get a bit harder getting into September. in 1936 we hit 90° or higher 90 times and in 1915 we did it the fewest times…only 4(!). Just for context…in the drought year of 2012 we hit 90°+ 69 times!

There are a variety of reasons why 90°+ has been a bit of an effort in the summer of 2017. One of not minor reasons is the rain that the region has seen. All that rain leads to green terrain. The crops are doing very well this year…the grass is very green for the trailing end of summer in the area…in other words things look pretty lush out there thanks to all the rain. Take a look at today’s satellite pass-over…notice all the green

Now lets flash back to 2012…when we were coming to the tail end of one of the bigger droughts in the region…notice the difference?

Pretty amazing isn’t it? When the terrain is green and lush it’s releasing moisture into the air…this moisture, in the form of water vapor, increases the dew points (hence the muggies) but also tends to keep temperatures from going as high as their potential. That’s why I typically preach that when things are green and lush…it’s very hard locally for us to get to 100° on a widespread basis.

Back in 2012 though…we were dry and the ground had essentially been “baked” out. So when the sun came out, the dew points were lower (allowing cooler mornings) BUT that dry air heats up more efficiently than the moist air does this year…hence how we were able to hit 90° in the blink of an eye.

Just something random I was thinking about today when looking at the satellite images.

Dis you know that these same satellites will actually be able to trace the moons shadow on Earth come Eclipse day on Monday? Pretty cool. Check out these images from a previous total solar eclipse…look for the darkish ring!

Ever wonder what a solar eclipse would look like from space? Take a look at this one captured by @nasa! pic.twitter.com/YYnl0NW09Z — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 17, 2017

This year may actually give us better images like the one above because we’re using the newest satellite now called GOES 16. This will be giving us updated images every 1 minute of the shadow going across the USA.

What's the best way to watch the #Eclipse2017 shadow? From a geo weather satellite! including ABI on #GOES16 Links: https://t.co/LzoKzNluvj pic.twitter.com/iMFd4rPziv — Tim Schmit (@GOESguy) August 17, 2017

That should be pretty neat…but what about the weather forecast.

As you know I’ve refrained from jumping onboard the crazy predictions or the CYA variable clouds forecast that were issued weeks ago. There simply isn’t the science to accurately predict what the clouds will be in a 10-20 window of time from so far out. Even today it’s not well defined in my opinion.

There are times though that you have more confidence (not this time for me) about what can happen. For example this past Sunday I had a sunny forecast for today, forecasting few clouds. This was doable because I knew a rather decent cold front for August was going to sweep through and replace a humid-tropical air mass with a drier air mass. That’s a recipe for few clouds. This was a somewhat easy forecast from several days away.

Here we are on Thursday…T-4 days and counting and I don’t have strong feelings one way or the other about Monday’s situation. I remain somewhat optimistic BUT i certainly have many concerns including lower clouds (cumulus clouds) building later in the morning…and also higher level clouds trying to filter out the sunshine as the day moves along. Clouds are a “killer” for witnessing the potential beauty of what could happen and I definitely have concerns.

I want to show you some model “guidance” of forecast clouds. There are some tweets showing the GFS model forecast circulating out there. I want to show you the EURO model forecast…let’s start with the forecast from last night…

Now the afternoon forecast from today…

Notice this model is sniffing out a rather extensive area of upper level moisture streaming up from Mexico over the weekend and transporting it in the Plains. On the optimistic side of this…cirrus cloud forecasts are notoriously too slow in coming in and going out…

Another cloud type to wonder about are cumulus clouds. These are the cotton ball looking clouds that are VERY typical during this time of the year, especially with dew points WELL into the 70s (it’s going to be ripe out there).

These are cumulus clouds…again a familiar site around these parts…

IF these were the types of clouds…and they would be that broken up in nature…then we would be OK…BUT IF those clouds develop more vertically and don’t move a lot…then some people are going to get miss out on the best views.

So I do have concerns about how the whole event plays out…and I also am highlighting the lunacy (imo) of trying to forecast a 10-20 minute window of sky cover.

Now go back to the top satellite image…the one from today…and look out towards the east of KC proper…see all that white…that is cloud cover…underneath those clouds the eclipse would be mostly ruined for folks travelling from all over. It would jsut progressively get dark…then lighter…big whoop!

Another model that can be helpful is the GFS model…and this model is getting a lot of social media play right now (however wrong it usually is). Again ALL models have a VERY difficult time handling cloud cover forecasts…

This model is shoving away the upper level clouds rather quickly but keeping a lower level cloud area right on top of the I-35 corridor.

I don’t think it’s right totally either.

My feeling is that this is going to be a rather hit or miss proposition. Some areas may get a good view…others may not because of clouds and that will lead to major disappointment for some which is VERY understandable. I saw this on twitter th other day and it made me laugh…

What you can expect to see when the solar eclipse happens on Aug. 21 #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/bnCsdnLS1D — Dan Swenson (@NolaGraphicsGuy) August 15, 2017

Speaking of clouds…there were some beauties last night associated with the departing rains and the setting sun…this picture of a beautiful double rainbow was sent to me on FB from Donna Matthes in rural Cass County

I’ll try and get a weather blog out before lunch then I’ll be off for the weekend. I may cobble something together over the weekend but I can’t promise anything.

Joe