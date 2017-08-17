× Judge declares mistrial in lawsuit against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were putting on their defense when a fumble by the plaintiff brought it to a halt. A visiting judge Thursday ordered a mistrial in a fan’s lawsuit against the football franchise.

Adrien Caye alleged in his lawsuit that he suffered permanent injuries when another fan, drunk and unruly, threw him down some stairs during a game at Arrowhead in October of 2013. Caye testified last week that the injuries are permanent, and have impacted his career, marriage, and even ability to be a good father.

The plaintiff rested, and Tuesday’s trial resumed with the Chiefs presenting witnesses. Wednesday, court documents revealed the Chiefs had called a defense expert witness. On cross-examination, Caye’s attorney asked about an event at Arrowhead Stadium that happened after Caye’s injuries. The question was heard by the jurors. The Chiefs’ lawyers objected, and moved for a mistrial.

Judge Roger Prokes immediately halted the trial, and heard arguments on whether the question would affect the ability for the Chiefs to get a fair trial.

On Thursday, the judge sided with the team, and declared a mistrial. The jury was dismissed. The order says the judge will set a hearing to determine the next steps in the case.

Caye’s attorneys tell Fox 4 News they plan to move forward with the case when a new trial date is set.

