Kansas City Police investigating deadly shooting near Armour and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are at the scene of a deadly shooting where police say one person was killed on Thursday afternoon in the area of Armour and Troost.

FOX 4’s Shayla Patrick at the scene reports officers are searching an apartment building at that location, extensive details about the victim haven’t been released yet.

We’ll have updates on this page as she learns more at the crime scene, and live reports at 5 and 6.